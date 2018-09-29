A new era for Britain's military

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
HMS Queen Elizabeth: Fighter jets take off and land for first time
Fighter jets have taken off and landed on HMS Queen Elizabeth for the first time. F35 jets cost around £100m each.
-
29 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-45687169/hms-queen-elizabeth-fighter-jets-take-off-and-land-for-first-timeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window