Pret allergy advice 'wrong in store and online'

Video

Gabriella Williams - who has a sesame and poppy seed allergy - says she asked a member of staff at Pret A Manger for allergen advice, and consulted the company's website, to ensure her sandwich was fine for her to eat.

Both suggested it did not contain poppy seeds - but the sandwich's dressing was made from them, she says, and she suffered an allergic reaction.

The company said: "We sincerely apologise for Gabriella's experiences.

"We take food allergies and providing allergen information to our customers very seriously and are reviewing our approach."

Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC News channel in the UK and on iPlayer afterwards.