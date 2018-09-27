Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Russian spy poisoning: Russia will pay a high price, says Hunt
UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says Russia will pay a "high price" if it continues to use chemical weapons following the Salisbury nerve agent attack.
He told the BBC that, after nuclear weapons, there was "nothing more horrible" than chemical weapons.
-
27 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-45669124/russian-spy-poisoning-russia-will-pay-a-high-price-says-huntRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window