Video

Grenfell Inquiry: I was prepared to risk my life in the tower, fire chief says

The head of the London Fire Brigade says she tried to comfort her crew when they entered Grenfell Tower as she knew they were putting their lives at risk.

Commissioner Dany Cotton told the inquiry into the fire that she hoped by going into the tower herself, she was showing the firefighters they were all in it together.

  • 27 Sep 2018