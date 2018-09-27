Back on the beat
Video

Stabbed police dog back in training

A police dog that was stabbed three times by a man as he was being arrested is back on the beat.

PD Axle, was injured while assisting police in High Street, Riddings, Derbyshire, on 4 July.

