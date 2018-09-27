Trans girl: 'Going to Brownies felt natural'

Video

Ten-year-old trans girl Lily - whose name has been changed to preserve anonymity - says she doesn't understand why some people would not want transgender children to be in the Brownies.

On Wednesday, Girlguiding defended its decision to allow transgender members and leaders, after it expelled two volunteers who objected to the policy.

Lily's mother told the Victoria Derbyshire programme that expelling transgender girls would be suggesting they were a "threat" - which she dismissed.

Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel in the UK and on iPlayer afterwards.