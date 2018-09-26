Landmark banned book goes on auction
A copy of Lady Chatterley's Lover used by the judge in the famous obscenity trial in 1960 will be auctioned at Sotheby's next month, along with a list of significant passages highlighted by the judge's wife.

Dr David Goldthorpe, head of books and manuscripts at Sotheby's, read some of Lady Dorothy Byrne's comments for Today.

