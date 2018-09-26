Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Landmark banned book goes on auction
A copy of Lady Chatterley's Lover used by the judge in the famous obscenity trial in 1960 will be auctioned at Sotheby's next month, along with a list of significant passages highlighted by the judge's wife.
Dr David Goldthorpe, head of books and manuscripts at Sotheby's, read some of Lady Dorothy Byrne's comments for Today.
-
26 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window