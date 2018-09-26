Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Meghan closes a car door
It's something millions of us do every single day, but when the Duchess of Sussex closed her car door on Tuesday, the internet was watching and had something to say.
Arriving at the Royal Academy of Arts to attend her first solo event since becoming a royal, Meghan stepped out of her car - having had the door opened.
She then shut it behind her.
Some praised her "down to earth" and "humble" attitude, while others joked she may put someone out of a job.
Etiquette and protocol coach William Hanson pointed out that this was not in fact a protocol breach.
26 Sep 2018
