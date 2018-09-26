Meghan's first solo engagement

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Meghan Markle goes on her first solo engagement
The Duchess of Sussex has completed her first solo engagement - but not her first without the duke - in London.
Meghan met artists at the opening of an art exhibition celebrating the Oceania region and marking 250 years since Captain James Cook first voyaged there.
-
26 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window