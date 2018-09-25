Media player
Ellie Soutter 'didn't realise her own talents'
The father of British snowboarder Ellie Soutter has set up a foundation in her memory to help young athletes with funding, after she took her own life aged 18.
Tony Soutter tells Victoria Derbyshire his daughter did not realise how talented she was at her sport.
Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel in the UK and on iPlayer afterwards.
25 Sep 2018
