Ellie Soutter 'didn't realise her own talents'

The father of British snowboarder Ellie Soutter has set up a foundation in her memory to help young athletes with funding, after she took her own life aged 18.

Tony Soutter tells Victoria Derbyshire his daughter did not realise how talented she was at her sport.

