Shipwreck is 'discovery of a decade'
A 400 year old shipwreck has been discovered off the coast of Portugal.

The find is part of a 10-year archaeological project supported by the town of Cascais, the Portuguese government and navy, and Nova University in Lisbon.

Project director Jorge Freire called it the 'discovery of a decade'.

  • 25 Sep 2018
