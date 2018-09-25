Smash! Murray drops commemorative plate

Media player
Smash! Andy Murray drops commemorative plate in Shenzhen
Tennis star Andy Murray took to Instagram to share the awkward moment he dropped a commemorative plate presented to him ahead of a tournament in China.
The former world number one will be hoping for better luck when he competes in Shenzhen and Beijing over the next two weeks.
Andy Murray to end comeback season early after competing in China events
25 Sep 2018
