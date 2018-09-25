Does America pay too much to the UN?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Reality Check: Does America pay too much to the UN?

US President Donald Trump says that America's contributions to the United Nations are far too high and that other member countries must shoulder a greater share of the burden.

Reality Check asks how much the US pays the UN overall and how this compares to the contributions made by others.

  • 25 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Why is China pouring money into Africa?