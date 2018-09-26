A survivor's story of being groomed by a gang

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Operation Sanctuary: A survivor's story of grooming gangs
A year on from the jailing of 18 people as part of Operation Sanctuary in Newcastle, an abuse survivor tells her story.
Nicole - not her real name - tells the BBC about her experience and how she believes the authorities missed "warning signs".
-
26 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window