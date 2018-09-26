A survivor's story of being groomed by a gang
Video

Operation Sanctuary: A survivor's story of grooming gangs

A year on from the jailing of 18 people as part of Operation Sanctuary in Newcastle, an abuse survivor tells her story.

Nicole - not her real name - tells the BBC about her experience and how she believes the authorities missed "warning signs".

