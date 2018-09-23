Meet the real life bodyguard
Detective Chief Inspector Steve Ray has protected heads of state and government in his work as a close protection officer.

He lists communication and negotiation as key skills for the job, as well as the ability to work in a team.

So how close is the role to its TV portrayal?

