Meet the real life bodyguard

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Bodyguard: Meet the real-life close protection officer
Detective Chief Inspector Steve Ray has protected heads of state and government in his work as a close protection officer.
He lists communication and negotiation as key skills for the job, as well as the ability to work in a team.
So how close is the role to its TV portrayal?
-
23 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window