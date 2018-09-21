Meghan dishes up and Harry nabs leftovers

Video

Meghan Markle has launched a charity cookbook for those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in London.

The Duchess of Sussex was joined by her mother Doria Ragland and husband Prince Harry as she celebrated with the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen, who helped create the recipes.

Ms Markle praised the group, saying the diversity of the women was "pretty outstanding" with 12 countries represented.

While the duchess prepared dishes from the book, Together, for a lunch... the duke was later spotted appearing to steal some of the leftovers.