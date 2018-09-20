Hacker T Dog takes over the news channel
CBBC canine interviewer Hacker T Dog got the better of Simon McCoy on the news channel.

The seasoned BBC News presenter was unable to contain his laughter in the unique exchange on Afternoon Live.

