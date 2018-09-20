Train delays: Who is in charge of the railways?
The chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group, which represents the industry, has said the system need changing.

Paul Plummer told Today running the industry is "incredibly challenging" and "fiendishly complicated".

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) blamed a lack of "responsibility and accountability" for severe disruption on Britain's railways in May.

