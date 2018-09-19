Storm Ali's trail of destruction

Media player
Storm Ali: 100mph winds disrupt Great Britain
Thousands of homes are without power, lorries have overturned and a cruise ship broke free from its moorings as Storm Ali disrupts Great Britain.
A woman died after the caravan she was in was blown off a cliff in the Irish Republic, while in Northern Ireland a man was killed by a falling tree.
19 Sep 2018
