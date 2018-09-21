'Belfast has become more accepting'
Video

Being a goth is thankfully easier in 2018, says YouTuber Toxic Tears.

Kaya Lili is a YouTuber from Belfast with more than 300,00 subscribers; online, she goes by the name Toxic Tears.

She told BBC News NI what it's like for her being a goth in 2018.

Video journalist: Jordan Kenny

