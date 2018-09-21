Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Groomed aged 13 by hundreds of men on Kik'
Within seconds of setting up a profile, Taylor was approached. At first they wanted to chat, then selfies. Then they demanded naked pictures and sexually explicit videos.
The Kik app was founded in 2009 and claims to have more than 300 million users.
-
21 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window