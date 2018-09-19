Back to the school closed by Grenfell

Video

It’s now been 15 months since the Grenfell Tower fire – but still – survivors who escaped the blaze on 14th June continue to deal with its aftermath.

This time last week, Kensington Aldridge Academy - the school located directly below Grenfell tower - reopened its doors to students, having spent the last academic year at another location in a neighbouring borough.

As students and staff return to the old site our reporter, Ashley John-Baptiste, went to meet one Grenfell survivor whose grandson attends the school.