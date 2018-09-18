Kinder: Online games feature real toys

Media player
Kinder: Company bends sugar rules as games show real toys
Advertising unhealthy food and drinks to children in games is banned, but Kinder's website for children uses the toys from their chocolate eggs as characters. Some say this circumvents the spirit of the law.
18 Sep 2018
