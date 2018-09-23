Girl racers: 'There's nothing stopping you'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Girl racers beating the boys on track
As Jamie Chadwick returns to the track since becoming the first woman to win F3, she's inspiring young girl drivers.
-
23 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window