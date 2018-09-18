EU workers 'vitally important' to business
Jennifer Holloway depends on EU workers for her clothes manufacturing business.

The CEO says talented machinists from Europe used to knock on her door for work, but after Brexit was announced, it was like "the tap was turned off".

She says she worries she will not be able to expand her factory if there are changes to EU migration policy.

