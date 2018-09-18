Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit migration report: EU workers 'vitally important' to business
Jennifer Holloway depends on EU workers for her clothes manufacturing business.
The CEO says talented machinists from Europe used to knock on her door for work, but after Brexit was announced, it was like "the tap was turned off".
She says she worries she will not be able to expand her factory if there are changes to EU migration policy.
-
18 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-45562061/brexit-migration-report-eu-workers-vitally-important-to-businessRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window