Brexit: 'I believe we'll get a good deal' - PM
Theresa May has said she believes she can bring a good deal back from Brexit negotiations with the EU.

But in an interview for Panorama, she told Nick Robinson that she believes the alternative to that "will be not having a deal".

  • 17 Sep 2018
