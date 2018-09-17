Brexit: 'I believe we'll get a good deal' - PM

Media player
'I believe we'll get a good deal from EU negotiations' - PM
Theresa May has said she believes she can bring a good deal back from Brexit negotiations with the EU.
But in an interview for Panorama, she told Nick Robinson that she believes the alternative to that "will be not having a deal".
Inside No 10: Deal or No Deal? will be aired on Monday night
17 Sep 2018
