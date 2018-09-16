May blasts Johnson's language
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PM blasts Boris Johnson's 'inappropriate' language

The prime minister says ex-foreign secretary Boris Johnson's "suicide belt" comment was inappropriate.

Theresa May told Nick Robinson that her Chequers plan was the only proposal that would stop a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland "without carving up the United Kingdom".

