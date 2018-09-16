'It's not about my future', says May
'It's not about my future but that of the UK', says May

The Prime Minister said she is focused on the future the UK, not her own future, when asked how long she would stay as leader.

Nick Robinson was speaking to Theresa May as part of the Panorama programme Inside No 10: Deal or No Deal?, to be aired on Monday night.

