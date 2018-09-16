'It's not about my future', says May

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'It's not about my future but that of the UK', says May
The Prime Minister said she is focused on the future the UK, not her own future, when asked how long she would stay as leader.
Nick Robinson was speaking to Theresa May as part of the Panorama programme Inside No 10: Deal or No Deal?, to be aired on Monday night.
-
16 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window