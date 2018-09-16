May hits back at Johnson over Brexit plan
The Prime Minister said Boris Johnson's was wrong to call the Chequers plan a "suicide belt".

In an interview for Panorama, she told Nick Robinson it was the only proposal that would stop a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, "without carving up the United Kingdom".

Inside No 10: Deal or No Deal?, will be aired on Monday night

