Minister 'disappointed' at prison protests
Prisons minister Rory Stewart has said he is "disappointed" at protests in England and Wales.

Prison staff in England and Wales are taking part in widespread protests over "unprecedented violence" in jails, the Prison Officers' Association has said.

However, Mr Stewart condemned the action and said there were other ways to solve the challenges within the prison service.

  • 14 Sep 2018