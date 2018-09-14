Media player
The Skripal suspects' walk through Salisbury
Two men named as suspects in the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy in the UK have said they were merely tourists.
The pair, named as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, told the RT channel they had travelled to Salisbury to visit the cathedral on the recommendation of friends.
But the UK accuses them of trying to kill Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury last March.
Using CCTV footage from the police, the BBC has recreated what we know of the suspects' walk through Salisbury to see whether their account fits.
