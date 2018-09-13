Young carers: "I know my mum needs me"
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

A day in the life of a young carer

13-year-old Jameal is a carer for his Mum. He describes the struggles and positives of being a young carer.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 13 Sep 2018