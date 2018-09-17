Is the UK ready for Brexit?
Video

Reality Check: Is the UK ready for Brexit?

With six months to go until the UK's departure from the EU, BBC News asked the Institute for Government to assess the government's progress towards Brexit.

The think tank says time is running short to implement the process successfully.

Reality Check's Chris Morris takes a look at the main findings. Read more.

  • 17 Sep 2018
