Law to tackle attacks on 999 staff

Law to tackle attacks on emergency staff
Maximum prison terms for common assault against emergency workers are to double from six months to a year. Footage has shown attacks on emergency staff, including police officers and paramedics. Jenny Kumah reports.
13 Sep 2018
