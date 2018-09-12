'Your daddy is a horrible person'
Jacob Rees-Mogg protest condemned

Protesters who targeted the home of Conservative politician Jacob Rees-Mogg and shouted at his children have been condemned by Downing Street and MPs.

  • 12 Sep 2018