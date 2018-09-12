Returning to Penzance's 'lost valley'

Media player
Penzance's 'lost valley' revisited by last surviving resident
Houses, walls, lanes and tree stumps - they've been hidden for decades underwater in Cornwall.
But this summer's heatwave revealed the 'lost valley' near Penzance that was once home to a small community of people.
The BBC's Jon Kay met its last surviving forming resident.
