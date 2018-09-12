'Not seeing my children is a living hell'
Parental alienation: 'Not seeing my children is a living hell'

Social workers who look after children's interests in the family courts are being given new guidelines this autumn, to help in cases where a child refuses to see a parent.

This is 'Anna's' story, voiced by an actress.

  • 12 Sep 2018
