Prison Service criticism over trans woman sex assaults

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Prison Service criticised over trans woman sex assaults
A prison reformer says trans people who have committed violent offences against women should not be able to transfer to women's prisons if they have not legally changed their gender.
It follows the case of a transgender inmate - Karen White - who sexually assaulted four fellow prisoners after being sent to a women's prison.
Ms White was on remand for sex offences she had committed as a man, against women, when she told authorities that she now identified as transgender and wanted to go to a women's jail.
-
10 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window