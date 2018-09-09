How to have a sweet Jewish New Year

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jewish New Year: How to make a honey cake.
The Jewish Chronicle's food editor Victoria Prever set up a "honey cake hotline" after so many bakers struggled to make the perfect cake.
The honey cake is traditionally eaten for Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.
-
09 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window