How to have a sweet Jewish New Year
Video

Jewish New Year: How to make a honey cake.

The Jewish Chronicle's food editor Victoria Prever set up a "honey cake hotline" after so many bakers struggled to make the perfect cake.

The honey cake is traditionally eaten for Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

  • 09 Sep 2018
