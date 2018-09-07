'They've still lost a child too'

Video

Zara Tindall has spoken out about going through two miscarriages and how hard it is for dads to experience.

The Queen's granddaughter, who is an Olympic medal-winning equestrian, is married to ex-England rugby captain Mike Tindall.

They have two daughters, Mia and Lena.

Mrs Tindall does not hold a royal title and is not an HRH but, as a descendent of the Queen, her pregnancies were announced publicly.