'They've still lost a child too'
Zara Tindall reflects on the impact of miscarriages on fathers

Zara Tindall has spoken out about going through two miscarriages and how hard it is for dads to experience.

The Queen's granddaughter, who is an Olympic medal-winning equestrian, is married to ex-England rugby captain Mike Tindall.

They have two daughters, Mia and Lena.

Mrs Tindall does not hold a royal title and is not an HRH but, as a descendent of the Queen, her pregnancies were announced publicly.

  • 07 Sep 2018
