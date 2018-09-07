'They've still lost a child too'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Zara Tindall reflects on the impact of miscarriages on fathers
Zara Tindall has spoken out about going through two miscarriages and how hard it is for dads to experience.
The Queen's granddaughter, who is an Olympic medal-winning equestrian, is married to ex-England rugby captain Mike Tindall.
They have two daughters, Mia and Lena.
Mrs Tindall does not hold a royal title and is not an HRH but, as a descendent of the Queen, her pregnancies were announced publicly.
-
07 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-45447778/zara-tindall-reflects-on-the-impact-of-miscarriages-on-fathersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window