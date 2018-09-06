Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
UK and Russia trade blows at the UN
The US, France, Germany and Canada have stood by the UK's position that the Russian government "almost certainly" approved the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury.
At a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the attack, Russia's ambassador dismissed evidence presented by the UK as a "mendacious cocktail of facts".
-
06 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window