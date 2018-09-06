Media player
Toff: 'I don't want people taking photos up my skirt'
Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo has told BBC Radio 5 Live that upskirting is "completely wrong" after describing it happening to her.
The winner of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2017 was co-hosting with Nihal Arthanayake on 5 live’s Afternoon Edition.
During a discussion about upskirting, prompted by a commons vote on whether misogyny should be treated as a hate crime, Toffolo said: “I might be public property but upskirting is completely unacceptable.”
