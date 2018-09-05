Police make appeal over Novichok suspects

Video

The public have been asked to contact police if they have information on Alexander Petrov or Ruslan Boshirov, who are wanted over the attempted murder of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

Mr Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, were poisoned with nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury in March.

The suspects are thought to have been using aliases and are about 40.

Scotland Yard's Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, the head of UK counter-terrorism policing, described the suspects' movements as he showed journalists CCTV images from the time of the poisoning.