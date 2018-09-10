Media player
Why I’m kayaking the Shipping Forecast seas
Toby Carr is on a mission to kayak in each of the UK’s Shipping Forecast areas.
The storm warning system covers 31 areas of sea around the UK extending to the southeast coast of Iceland and the mid-Atlantic in the west, to the Danish coast in the east, down to the coast of Portugal and tip of the north coast of Africa in the south.
The BBC Travel Show finds out more.
Shipping Forecast read by Zeb Soanes.
Find out more about Toby's journey on his website.
-
10 Sep 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window