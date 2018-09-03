Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Controlled explosion on 'suspicious van'
People were stopped from entering or leaving the BBC's Broadcasting House on Monday, as police investigated what they said was a suspicious vehicle.
-
03 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window