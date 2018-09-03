Javid demands action over online abuse
The home secretary has demanded tech companies take "more measures" to prevent online child sexual abuse.

In a speech, Sajid Javid said some sites were refusing to take online abuse seriously - and highlighted live-streaming as a growing problem.

Mr Javid said he was "not be afraid to take action" and suggested the government could bring in new legislation if companies did not work harder to solve the problem.

