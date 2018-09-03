Disabled golfer 'gobsmacked' at council request
A golfer with a prosthetic leg is suing a local authority for refusing to let him play on its golf course using a buggy.

Paul Houghton told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire he was "gobsmacked" when told he must have a medical certificate to prove he needed the vehicle.

Brentwood Council, in Essex, which owns and operates Hartswood Golf Course, denies any discrimination.

  • 03 Sep 2018