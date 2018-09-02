Media player
'I had gender reassignment surgery at 81'
Ruth Rose, 85, says she knew she was female from the age of nine.
She didn't have a medical sex change until four years ago, at the age of 81.
Ruth told BBC Radio 5 live that she wanted to be a figurehead for transgender people and show the world that people who have had gender reassignment surgery "are not freaks".
02 Sep 2018
