'I had gender reassignment surgery aged 81'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I had gender reassignment surgery at 81'

Ruth Rose, 85, says she knew she was female from the age of nine.

She didn't have a medical sex change until four years ago, at the age of 81.

Ruth told BBC Radio 5 live that she wanted to be a figurehead for transgender people and show the world that people who have had gender reassignment surgery "are not freaks".

You can listen to the full interview with Ruth here.

  • 02 Sep 2018
Go to next video: She helps trans refugees. Her family helped her transition