Man with dwarfism describes street abuse
Eugene Grant has restricted growth or dwarfism.
He's a professional, a writer and a charity trustee from Newcastle, but he is regularly abused by people on the street, on his way to work and in the city's pubs.
Working with the Restricted Growth Association, he uses his own experiences to support young people around the country.
31 Aug 2018
