'I cried when asked to be cover model'

Video

US plus-size model Tess Holliday says she cried when asked to be on the front cover of Cosmopolitan's UK magazine.

She tells Victoria Derbyshire it was "ground-breaking" for someone of her body shape to be given such prominence.

Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel in the UK and on iPlayer afterwards.